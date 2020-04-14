Global  

Barack Obama expected to endorse Joe Biden for president

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Obama has stayed mum on endorsing a candidate throughout the Democratic primary, feeling that voters must be the ones to pick the nominee.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden

President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden 01:36

 Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked up the endorsement of the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

