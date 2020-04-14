Nancy Willing Barack Obama expected to endorse Joe Biden for president https://t.co/nS6DBjb9z3 via @delawareonline 11 seconds ago

Mary Moran RT @TIME: Former President Barack Obama expected to endorse Joe Biden in video Tuesday https://t.co/wDWleK9VPG 11 seconds ago

Mary Moran RT @USATODAY: Barack Obama will endorse his former vice president Joe Biden later today https://t.co/rlc4FmLGz3 15 seconds ago

Neon Nettle BREAKING: After Months Of Waiting, Barack Obama Finally Expected to Endorse Biden, Sources Say READ MORE: https://t.co/xMFkca6fkj 24 seconds ago

NewsPushed BREAKING: After Months Of Waiting, Barack Obama Finally Expected to Endorse Biden, Sources Say READ MORE: https://t.co/xHGjPN8VT3 24 seconds ago

Chetta Yoda RT @alexi: Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden for president in a video that's expected to land later today, a source close to the former p… 52 seconds ago

James B Wood RT @chicksonright: 🚨 JUST IN.... https://t.co/7nD3aU5enE 1 minute ago