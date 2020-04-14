Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boeing’s jet deliveries slowed further in March while order losses increased

Boeing’s jet deliveries slowed further in March while order losses increased

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft. And while it booked 31 new jet orders, it also saw 150 orders for the grounded 737 MAX canceled. Boeing attributed the results to a combination of the staggering impact of COVID-19 on air travel and the continued grounding of the 737 MAX.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AvDb_Global

AvDbGlobal RT @dominicgates: Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft, consisting of 12 passenger airliners, 4 freighter planes and 4 military deriv… 22 seconds ago

Airsquad9

Mickey RT @seattletimes: Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft. And while the jet maker booked 31 new jet orders in March, it also saw 150 or… 28 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft. And while the jet maker booked 31 new jet orders in March, it also saw… https://t.co/qmMN0HzVmd 1 hour ago

lewiskamb

Lewis Kamb Boeing's meager delivery total last month, and the mounting number of order cancellations is blamed on the staggeri… https://t.co/atvLFGEsY6 2 hours ago

saurabh18884390

saurabh Boeing’s jet deliveries slowed further in March while order losses increased – The Seattle Times https://t.co/Tl5VlJijGp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.