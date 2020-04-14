Boeing’s jet deliveries slowed further in March while order losses increased Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft. And while it booked 31 new jet orders, it also saw 150 orders for the grounded 737 MAX canceled. Boeing attributed the results to a combination of the staggering impact of COVID-19 on air travel and the continued grounding of the 737 MAX. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AvDbGlobal RT @dominicgates: Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft, consisting of 12 passenger airliners, 4 freighter planes and 4 military deriv… 22 seconds ago Mickey RT @seattletimes: Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft. And while the jet maker booked 31 new jet orders in March, it also saw 150 or… 28 minutes ago The Seattle Times Boeing in March delivered just 20 aircraft. And while the jet maker booked 31 new jet orders in March, it also saw… https://t.co/qmMN0HzVmd 1 hour ago Lewis Kamb Boeing's meager delivery total last month, and the mounting number of order cancellations is blamed on the staggeri… https://t.co/atvLFGEsY6 2 hours ago saurabh Boeing’s jet deliveries slowed further in March while order losses increased – The Seattle Times https://t.co/Tl5VlJijGp 2 hours ago