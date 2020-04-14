Global  

Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur during iRacing event

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has been suspended for using racial slur, but Chip Ganassi Racing said firing him was "only appropriate course of action."
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react to Kyle Larson's suspension for using a racial slur

Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react to Kyle Larson's suspension for using a racial slur 05:39

 Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended after using a racial slur during an iRacing event. Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react on FS1's "NASCAR Race Hub."

Tweets about this

jenjen7777kkk

Jen Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur during iRacing event https://t.co/uSXj9yK9Ho 6 minutes ago

GangstaDatabase

Dayeinu Shaddai Peppars Fired on your day off? https://t.co/vM9srnwdrg 12 minutes ago

ussieobsessed

Vanadis942 Chip Ganassi Racing, supported by a company that just banned black people from entering their chains in China, who… https://t.co/3ImzHQfHDm 14 minutes ago

kstockholm83

kyle Well that escalated quickly! Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson after racial slur https://t.co/8MkpkUtB5S via @Yahoo 23 minutes ago

WICH1310

WICH 1310 Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur during iRacing event https://t.co/t3wiVk5Mg6 29 minutes ago

speeddiva1

Laura Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson over use of racial slur during iRacing event https://t.co/VJdHnJ4m61 via… https://t.co/uPvB54bZ1e 29 minutes ago

LucyACayotte

Luci A. Cayotte Chip Ganassi Racing fires Kyle Larson after racial slur https://t.co/84OUPmQej1 via @YahooSports 31 minutes ago

UWashington2020

mamba24 RT @fox12oregon: Chip Ganassi Racing fires star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after he used N-word during virtual race -@AP 37 minutes ago

