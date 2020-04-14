Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis police officer

Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis police officer

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man was formally charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of an Indianapolis police officer who authorities said was shot through an apartment’s door while responding with other officers to a domestic violence call. Elliahs Dorsey, 27, faces one count of murder in last Thursday’s killing of Officer Breann Leath, 24. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Man killed, teen injured after officer-involved shooting, car crash in Cleveland

Man killed, teen injured after officer-involved shooting, car crash in Cleveland 00:52

 Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Cleveland on Thursday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rogelcalderon16

rogel calderon RT @policeofficer: Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis #police officer #Crime https://t.co/6BcL3Blyzp 3 days ago

policeofficer

Raymond E. Foster Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis #police officer #Crime https://t.co/6BcL3Blyzp 4 days ago

DCLobbyist49

DC Consultant Hope #Indiana still has the #deathpenalty for this cop killer, #ElliahsDorsey #BlueLivesMatter https://t.co/34b7qd7C2h 4 days ago

sedonatimes

SedonaTimes Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis police officer https://t.co/q2Vd4idSYU 4 days ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Elliahs Dorsey faces one count of murder, one count of criminal confinement and four counts of attempted murder con… https://t.co/r1Bno5zjWv 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.