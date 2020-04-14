Global  

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 after long illness

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of the late George Steinbrenner, died Tuesday at the age of 63.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63

Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 01:12

 Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead at 63 Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees, died Tuesday morning at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Steinbrenner was battling an illness, and the cause of death was not due to COVID-19, according to a family source. Steinbrenner was...

SophieCoberly

Sophie Coberly RT @etnow: Hank Steinbrenner passed away from a longstanding health issue, according to a statement from the New York Yankees. https://t.co… 28 seconds ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling share… https://t.co/VmfR7WWVzj 2 minutes ago

dn_nation_world

Detroit News: Nation Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling share… https://t.co/a9CuZ4UdaO 2 minutes ago

Pink_birrd

Molly RT @usatodaysports: Hank was the eldest son of former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, and he and his brother Hal assumed co-ownership of… 2 minutes ago

bobbye53

Bob Evans RT @NYDailyNews: BREAKING | Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees, has died after a long illness, sources confirm to the… 4 minutes ago

GematriaHub

Gematria Hub Sports News | New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, dies at 63, after lengthy illness https://t.co/23RNH69v8N https://t.co/AL8R1FilUE 4 minutes ago

TheGeekznet

TheGeekz Hank Steinbrenner New York Yankees Co owner Dies At 63 Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairman of the Y… https://t.co/whYfa5wQWN 4 minutes ago

twitbituaries

twitbituaries New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 - https://t.co/QZBGnDonu7 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) 5 minutes ago

