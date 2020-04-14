CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s frustrated at his TV role Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed on his SiriusXM show that he’s feeling frustration in his job, saying he doesn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.” Cuomo said Monday on “Let’s Get After It” that he’s tired of some things that go along with being a TV host. That includes interviewing disingenuous politicians — […] 👓 View full article

