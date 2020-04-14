Global  

Man waiting for $1,700 coronavirus stimulus cheque finds $8m deposited in account

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Man waiting for $1,700 coronavirus stimulus cheque finds $8m deposited in accountA man waiting for a stimulus cheque from the government was stunned to find more than $8 million in his bank account. Charles Calvin, from Indiana, checked his bank balance over the weekend to find that...
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: San Diego man plans to give stimulus money away to those in need

San Diego man plans to give stimulus money away to those in need 02:00

 An Allied Gardens man is eagerly awaiting his stimulus check, so he can give it all away.

