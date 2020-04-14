Global  

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goodsPARISAmazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country, trade union Sud said on Tuesday. Some unions had been calling for the complete closure of Amazon’s activities in France, or at the very least a further clampdown,...
