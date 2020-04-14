Global  

Congress delays return to Washington until at least May 4

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday joined the House in delaying its next meeting in Washington, citing the need to protect members from the coronavirus pandemic. The delay also gives lawmakers time more time to consider ways to deliberate while social distancing, amid ongoing talks about how to prop up the hard-hit economy. Congress […]
