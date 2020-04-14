Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Trebek, diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life” will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday. According to the publisher, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” […] 👓 View full article

