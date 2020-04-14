Validity of e-Pass extended till May 3

Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 day ago SC says that free Covid-19 tests only for poor, leaving Govt to decide on who else to benefit 02:00 TAMIL NADU BECOMES THE 5th STATE TO EXTEND THE LOCKDOWN TILL APRIL 30th. PUNJAB, ODISHA, TELANGANA AND WEST BENGAL HAVE ALREADY EXTENDED THE LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30th. THE TOTAL NO. OF CASES IN INDIA HAVE CROSSED 9000 AND ATLEAST 308 DEAD. THE VALIDITY OF VISAS OF FOREIGNERS STRANDED IN INDIA DUE TO THE...