Court vacates Trump’s rollback of school nutrition rules

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when schools reopen after a federal court vacated the Trump administration’s rollback of school nutrition standards. The district court in Maryland said the administration did not give adequate public notice of the […] 👓 View full article



