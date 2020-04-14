Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Court vacates Trump’s rollback of school nutrition rules

Court vacates Trump’s rollback of school nutrition rules

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when schools reopen after a federal court vacated the Trump administration’s rollback of school nutrition standards. The district court in Maryland said the administration did not give adequate public notice of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Cases Via Teleconferences

U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Cases Via Teleconferences 00:32

 The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments via teleconference in May. According to Reuters, one of those cases includes disclosing President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records. Another case includes Electoral College electors’ ability to break pledges to support candidates who win...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

betenoir123

Pamela Berg RT @thehill: Federal court blocks Trump admin rollback of some school nutrition standards https://t.co/XQPqMBuX5M https://t.co/Y756ow43xh 6 minutes ago

shadownlite

shadownlite RT @SpokesmanReview: After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when… 16 minutes ago

LisaMulligan11

Lisa Mulligan RT @WashTimes: Federal court vacates Trump's rollback of Obama school nutrition rules https://t.co/KBtM09HUUK https://t.co/L792eu9NoK 18 minutes ago

jojonyc45

jojoinmnusa RT @ShelbyKStewart: What kind of monsters wake up one morning and think, 'Today would be a good day to cut nutritional requirements for kid… 23 minutes ago

LurkerInTheLoft

Bingo Pajama In latest twist to clash over nutrition standards championed by Michelle Obama, federal court vacates Trump’s rollb… https://t.co/xEoPn9bbsn 37 minutes ago

pappawrazzi

Rick Kirby Court blocks Trump administration rollback of some school nutrition standards | TheHill #SmartNews Disgraceful us… https://t.co/aVY3pGIovw 43 minutes ago

RogerdeAlmeida5

Roger de Almeida Court vacates Trump's rollback of school nutrition rules https://t.co/zZCtlT0P4I 45 minutes ago

WPAdmirer

Sarah Bewley Court vacates Trump's rollback of school nutrition rules - ABC News - https://t.co/XQLV7I7thk via @ABC 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.