99-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore has raised more than £1 million for the NHS by aiming to walk 100 laps of his garden before turning 100. So far his Just Giving page has had nearly 100,000 supporters.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
kasia 🇵🇱 RT @ZoeTheBall: Incredible work from dear TOM MOORE ♥️♥️♥️
Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £2m for NHS https://t.co/yOIefm… 17 seconds ago
David In North Staffordshire BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £2m for NHS https://t.co/SYgG8UFyCw - Not all heroes wear capes. 1 minute ago
tristan murchie Legend - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £2m for NHS https://t.co/uhqcnzNdE3 2 minutes ago
Dave Barker To those of you who hoarded toilet rolls etc - THIS is what a decent human being looks like. This man is a shining… https://t.co/Uw6qEA7uR0 2 minutes ago
Annnapoorna Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £2m for NHS https://t.co/AhdSife867 https://t.co/gXqbgf5Uap 2 minutes ago
ً this is amazing. also, stop voting Tory
Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £2m for NHS https://t.co/PbJazLQkh1 3 minutes ago
Stephen Blunden A COVID-19 story about 'Captain Tom' to make you smile. BBC News - Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises… https://t.co/cvaDf1UTwg 3 minutes ago