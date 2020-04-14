Global  

Ahmedabad Congress legislator Imran Khedawala tests positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Thje Jamalpur Khadia legislator had just a few hours earlier met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and others to review the pandemic situation in Ahmedabad
