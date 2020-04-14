Louisiana presidential primary pushed back again, to July 11 Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday again delayed Louisiana’s presidential primary because of the coronavirus — this time to July 11 — as the state’s chief elections officer asked lawmakers to expand mail-in balloting and early voting. The primary originally had been scheduled for April 4. Edwards has pushed back […] 👓 View full article

