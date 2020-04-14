Man charged with participating in $65M tax evasion scheme

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old Beaverton man is accused of evading more than $65 million in employment and income taxes by paying Portland-area construction workers and subcontractors in cash. Victor Hugo Lopez-Diaz and conspirators cashed about $185 million in payroll checks at check-cashing businesses and paid workers in cash, while filing false corporation, payroll […] 👓 View full article

