Liberty University sued for not refunding student fees

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has profited from the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to refund thousands of dollars in room and board and other fees owed to students after the school moved classes online last month, a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg accuses the university […] 👓 View full article

