Coronavirus: Food waste

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Re: “Dumped milk, smashed eggs, plowed vegetables: Food waste of the coronavirus pandemic” [April 11, Nation]: What a massive shame that farmers are destroying unsold crops and dumping milk because restaurants are mostly closed, they say. Apparently, they haven’t heard of the desperate needs of food banks countrywide. Please, give your unsold crops or milk […]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Coronavirus Food Distributions Increase As Demand Escalates

Coronavirus Food Distributions Increase As Demand Escalates 01:50

 With more and more people out of work due to the coronavirus, food distributions across South Florida have been drawing big crowds.

