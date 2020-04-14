Coronavirus: Food waste Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Re: “Dumped milk, smashed eggs, plowed vegetables: Food waste of the coronavirus pandemic” [April 11, Nation]: What a massive shame that farmers are destroying unsold crops and dumping milk because restaurants are mostly closed, they say. Apparently, they haven’t heard of the desperate needs of food banks countrywide. Please, give your unsold crops or milk […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 4 days ago Coronavirus Food Distributions Increase As Demand Escalates 01:50 With more and more people out of work due to the coronavirus, food distributions across South Florida have been drawing big crowds. You Might Like

Tweets about this