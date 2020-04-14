NYC death toll rises to 10,000 as city includes untested coronavirus fatalities
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () New York City's death toll was revised to over 10,000 on Tuesday to include 3,700 deaths that are presumed to be due to the novel coronavirus but never tested, the city health department said.
According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.
According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday.
The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...