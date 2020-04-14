Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say

Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Videos and online reports claiming that millions of Americans will have to repay the relief checks they receive from the federal government under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic recovery bill are not true. The government began issuing the one-time payments this week. Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Has Mandated Coronavirus Relief Checks Include His Name

Trump Has Mandated Coronavirus Relief Checks Include His Name 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s name will appear on the coronavirus relief paper checks. The U.S. Treasury is sending physical checks to millions of Americans, reports Reuters. The sudden decision to include his name will not affect the timely mailing of the checks though. The mailing of the stimulus...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.