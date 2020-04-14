Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Videos and online reports claiming that millions of Americans will have to repay the relief checks they receive from the federal government under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic recovery bill are not true. The government began issuing the one-time payments this week. Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a […] 👓 View full article

