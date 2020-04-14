Trump announces 'halt' in US funding to World Health Organization amid coronavirus pandemic
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Trump has accused the World Health Organization of not moving quickly to sound the alarm over coronavirus and of being too China friendly.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
