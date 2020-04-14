Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump announces 'halt' in US funding to World Health Organization amid coronavirus pandemic

Trump announces 'halt' in US funding to World Health Organization amid coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Trump has accused the World Health Organization of not moving quickly to sound the alarm over coronavirus and of being too China friendly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says halting WHO funding over handling of virus

Trump says halting WHO funding over handling of virus 02:17

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smittyt56

Timothy H Smith RT @_StephanieMyers: NEW: President Trump announces the U.S. will immediately halt all funding for the World Health Organization, saying… 2 seconds ago

mefbama

Melanie RT @KariLakeFox10: Trump announces US will halt funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response https://t.co/mOMg12zB1c 3 seconds ago

LauraCl59241564

Laura Clarke RT @USATODAY: President Trump announces 'halt' in US funding to the World Health Organization amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/no… 3 seconds ago

sareenpriya

Chowkidar Priyanka Sareen RT @Janamejayan: Trump announces halt of funding to WHO pending review of coronavirus response https://t.co/Y7xsUzdJba 6 seconds ago

luluhall13

lulu hall RT @BMcAdory9: 🚨Breaking News Alert 🚨 President @realDonaldTrump announces that he is instructing his administration to halt funding for… 11 seconds ago

jdwebbcrnp

Angel Aunt Skeeter RT @Rparkerscience: Trump announces US will halt funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response https://t.co/OKtTGeur4I 13 seconds ago

GGlocksX

GoldiGlocks🖤™️ RT @devin_beavers: Trump announces US will halt funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response https://t.co/nsseNthyqP Tru… 17 seconds ago

TheKeithAvila

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response!!! My church has been battling them for DE… https://t.co/vh6bEEuYRp 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.