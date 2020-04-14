India coronavirus: Why are these migrants running away from quarantine?

From an Oxford professor's prediction about the preparation of a vaccine, to a Maharashtra minister placing himself in quarantine - here are the top 10 updates on the Covid-10 pandemic. The Supreme Court amended its earlier order to mandate that private laboratories need to conduct free Covid tests...
