Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amy Schumer changes son Gene Attell's name after realizing first attempt sounded NSFW

Amy Schumer changes son Gene Attell's name after realizing first attempt sounded NSFW

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Amy Schumer changed the name of her son, formerly known as Gene Attell Fischer, after realizing the name could easily be misinterpreted as NSFW.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leslie_weikle

Leslie Weikle and Sarah Weikle RT @Bone_Brake: Sorry.. Not Sorry! This is Hilarious😂 Amy (not too bright) Schumer revealed her husband & her officially change the middle… 50 minutes ago

SallyingAbout

Sally Burn, PhD @Sara_Rose_G Very timely - the wonderful @amyschumer named her son Gene Attell Fischer. GENITAL FISSURE. I noticed… https://t.co/t4XeRzh10n 2 hours ago

SoCalVillaGuy

🆘 𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚎𝚕 𝙲. 𝙲𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚕 🆘 RT @hey_leia: Amy Schumer changes son Gene Attell's name after realizing first attempt sounded NSFW (Genital) https://t.co/i40Zyzk2l9 2 hours ago

hey_leia

𝗅𝖾𝖾𝗂𝖺 💦👐 Amy Schumer changes son Gene Attell's name after realizing first attempt sounded NSFW (Genital) https://t.co/i40Zyzk2l9 3 hours ago

WhatsOnWRAL

WhatsOnWRAL RT @HodaAndJenna: Amy Schumer officially changes son Gene Attell's name https://t.co/Wgn0Lbj6Sf 3 hours ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Amy Schumer officially changes son Gene Attell's name https://t.co/Wgn0Lbj6Sf 3 hours ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun Amy Schumer changes son’s name after she realized 'Gene Attell' sounds like 'genital' https://t.co/ev1zEzfycm 4 hours ago

KendallOstrow

Kendall Aliment Ostrow One must be big enough to admit their mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them… https://t.co/ataeywe5P4 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.