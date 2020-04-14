Global  

Trump halts World Health Organization funding over handling of coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again 00:34

 The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more. On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again. According to Business Insider, the...

