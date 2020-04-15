Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who critics say was slow to act to slow the spread of COVID-19, accused the World Health Organization of concealing information about the coronavirus at early stages costing what he said were "thousands" of lives. Gavino Garay has more.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TimeToGG RT @Reuters: President Trump halts funding to @WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that it has ‘failed in its basic… 4 seconds ago
ohneka RT @business: Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, claiming it failed to share information about the coronavirus pand… 4 seconds ago