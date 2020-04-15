Global  

Trump halts World Health Organization funding amid coronavirus pandemic

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. pulls funding from WHO

U.S. pulls funding from WHO 02:01

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who critics say was slow to act to slow the spread of COVID-19, accused the World Health Organization of concealing information about the coronavirus at early stages costing what he said were "thousands" of lives. Gavino Garay has more.

