Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > 'We have to get our sports back': President Trump consulting with top sports leaders regarding reopening of country

'We have to get our sports back': President Trump consulting with top sports leaders regarding reopening of country

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said he will consult with several industry leaders, including sports figures, regarding ways to "reopen" the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business

President Trump Asserts His Authority Supersedes That Of Governors As Far As Returning To Business 02:25

 Skyler Henry reports on President Trump selecting members of new council focused on reopening country for business after COVID-19 shutdown (4-13-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Governors in the U.S. are banding together to create a plan to reopen the economy in their states, despite president Trump’s claims that the federal government has the final say. In the UK..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
Trump says he is not firing Fauci, defends virus response [Video]

Trump says he is not firing Fauci, defends virus response

U.S. President Donald Trump went on the defensive over his administration's response to the coronavirus on Monday, insisting he would not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

African leaders rally around WHO head after Trump criticism

African leaders have rallied around the Ethiopian head of the World Health Organization (WHO) after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the United Nations...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Trump announces second task force on reopening economy as he weighs 'biggest decision'

President Trump is putting together a new “Opening Our Country Council” of doctors and business leaders to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

nwtony

Tony Printz RT @kylegriffin1: Trump: "We have to get our sports back. I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old." 6 seconds ago

xaipe3

Lesley Woodward RT @donnaimamTX: America digs mass graves to bury tens of thousands COVID-19 victims. Meanwhile #KingTrump declares "We have to get our spo… 15 seconds ago

Kvado305

Kevin Vado RT @darrenrovell: Trump: “We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.” 27 seconds ago

Jim63828455

Jim RT @markknoller: Pres announces long list of companies represented on his advisory council on reopening the economy. Includes major compani… 1 minute ago

nic0le_elaine

Nicole Watkins @ItsNateMan19 We’ll have to tell ourselves that until the exciting sports are back 1 minute ago

ValeriePassmor6

Valerie Passmore (resist) RT @someknew: America digs mass graves to bury tens of thousands COVID-19 victims. Meanwhile wannabe #KingTrump declares "We have to get ou… 1 minute ago

Laura_HBIC

Laura B. Here 2 KickA$$ & chew bubblegum #Resist RT @FeistyLibLady: Trump will consult with owners about restarting live sports during the pandemic! According to Trump “We have to get our… 2 minutes ago

yulbito

Robert Lee RT @TrumpJew: Trump: “We have to get our sports back. I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old." How could you not love… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.