'Lesser of these two evils': GOP congressman argues for sending Americans back to work during pandemic

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., emphasized that the best decision for a majority of Americans is "to get Americans back to work."
