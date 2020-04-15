Global  

China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
China reported on Wednesday a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China approves experimental coronavirus vaccine trials

China approves experimental coronavirus vaccine trials 01:25

 China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases. Chinese citizens planning to return from neighbouring Russia are being told to remain where there are. Adam Reed reports.

