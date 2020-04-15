China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () China reported on Wednesday a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities.
China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases. Chinese citizens planning to return from neighbouring Russia are being told to remain where there are. Adam Reed reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ntombi-zamagabadeli RT @SABCNews: China reported on Wednesday a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing numbe… 27 seconds ago
SABC News China reported on Wednesday a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increa… https://t.co/UdzdU1ndTm 4 minutes ago
Montreal Gazette China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry https://t.co/cc5OvNtWty https://t.co/zAGGTeWjCP 6 minutes ago
Devdiscourse China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry https://t.co/Y5dECksEWJ 8 minutes ago
David Kisamfu China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry https://t.co/duNFKYDOyc 16 minutes ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry: China reported on Wednesday a d… https://t.co/tLBw9hbwhH 17 minutes ago