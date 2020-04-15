Obama on board: Democrat Biden lands key endorsement in White House race

Former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee on Tuesday, breaking his silence to help his former vice president's efforts to unite the party and energize its voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.



Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Joe Biden, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party's biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.