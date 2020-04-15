Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Obama on board: Democrat Biden lands key endorsement in White House race

Obama on board: Democrat Biden lands key endorsement in White House race

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee on Tuesday, breaking his silence to help his former vice president's efforts to unite the party and energize its voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Obama endorses Biden, saying former vice president has ‘the qualities we need’

Obama endorses Biden, saying former vice president has ‘the qualities we need’ 01:17

 Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed Joe Biden, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Monstercoyliar

Miguel Coyliar RT @Reuters: Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, breaking his silence to try to help h… 25 seconds ago

eddydaud

ايدي بن داود RT @Reuters: Obama on board: Joe Biden landed a key endorsement from former President Barack Obama in the 2020 presidential race https://t.… 44 minutes ago

Lucy736694411

Lucy RT @Reuters: Obama on board: Democrat Biden lands key endorsement in White House race https://t.co/GuNW2j24Lx https://t.co/jko6cmMHW4 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.