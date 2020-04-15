Shares in cloud groups prove more resilient than overall market — and some rise to new records

You Might Like

Tweets about this MAIN & WALL™ Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with work shifting online https://t.co/p7HVULCP2q 13 minutes ago SMESoftware Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with online shift https://t.co/ZFNNHPy6XV 1 hour ago Andrew Davies "Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with work shifting online" @fttechnews https://t.co/oT9Dy8muMR via @financialtimes 1 hour ago adrianho11 Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with work shifting online https://t.co/dS8emGoz3h > #cloud, its the futu… https://t.co/nhPbTsGXmN 2 hours ago Mehrdad Yousefi Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with work shifting online https://t.co/0xK3eZ3qOn via @financialtimes 3 hours ago Xavier Fabregas That's why Nasdaq is almost flat YtD .. Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with work shifting online… https://t.co/bQJEd9GTZw 3 hours ago StewartStevensonMSP Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with work shifting online https://t.co/7msNIuXFGy via @financialtimes 4 hours ago John Cant Software stocks emerge as downturn winners with online shift https://t.co/Tdm0SqLkgj 4 hours ago