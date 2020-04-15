Asia Today: More patients in Tokyo, less pay in New Zealand
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () BANGKOK (AP) — Coronavirus patients are being moved to more hospitals and even hotels in Tokyo as infections surged in the Japanese capital, where medical experts warn the health care system is on the brink of collapse. Tokyo has about a quarter of Japan’s total cases and many of the sick patients are hospitalized. Officials […]
