OnePlus launches 8 Series flagship smartphones Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Taking a big stride towards tomorrow, OnePlus, on Tuesday, launched the 8 Series of smartphones – the OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8. The most notable features of the 8 Series are 5G connectivity and fast wireless charging, which is a first for the company. Apart from these, the smartphones also feature the signature 120Hz refresh rate. The prices will be announced at a later date. “The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we... Taking a big stride towards tomorrow, OnePlus, on Tuesday, launched the 8 Series of smartphones – the OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8. The most notable features of the 8 Series are 5G connectivity and fast wireless charging, which is a first for the company. Apart from these, the smartphones also feature the signature 120Hz refresh rate. The prices will be announced at a later date. “The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we... 👓 View full article

