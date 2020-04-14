Global  

OnePlus launches 8 Series flagship smartphones

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
OnePlus launches 8 Series flagship smartphonesTaking a big stride towards tomorrow, OnePlus, on Tuesday, launched the 8 Series of smartphones – the OnePlus 8 Pro and the compact flagship OnePlus 8. The most notable features of the 8 Series are 5G connectivity and fast wireless charging, which is a first for the company. Apart from these, the smartphones also feature the signature 120Hz refresh rate. The prices will be announced at a later date. “The OnePlus 8 series is the most powerful and beautiful flagship smartphone series we...
Credit: Engadget AOL
News video: OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes 09:58

 Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with fast storage, a top line Snapdragon 865 chipset, multiple cameras, wireless charging, and an IP68...

