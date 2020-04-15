Global  

Trump ends US aid to WHO, says not enough done to stop virus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he was cutting off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the organization of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China. Trump, who had telegraphed his intentions last week, claimed the outbreak could have […]
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says he is not firing Fauci, defends virus response

Trump says he is not firing Fauci, defends virus response 02:13

 U.S. President Donald Trump went on the defensive over his administration's response to the coronavirus on Monday, insisting he would not fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, despite retweeting a call to do so just a day before. Gloria Tso reports.

