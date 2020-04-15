Global  

Coronavirus: Morning update

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this morning.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening 02:45

 President Donald Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen America, but he may soon be facing a battle with New York, New Jersey and five other states. The governors are working together to decide when it's safe to go back to work and school. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Tweets about this

Soshjust

Be a Cutie Pie RT @bangordailynews: A civil state of emergency has been extended through May 15. Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Ma… 4 minutes ago

bangordailynews

Bangor Daily News A civil state of emergency has been extended through May 15. Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in… https://t.co/87NuKbZGvh 6 minutes ago

anvilkent

Neville Fourie ◾📳 RT @UGLE_GrandLodge: This morning, a joint letter from UGLE & @Masonic_Charity has been sent to all Provincial members outlining our respo… 9 minutes ago

advertisergroup

Newark Advertiser An update as of this morning #Newark #CoronavirusLockdownUK @PHE_EastMids @PHE_uk https://t.co/76JvOBP3lj 24 minutes ago

JonECla29170662

JonEClark RT @witfnews: Your morning coronavirus update: GOP state lawmakers move to force Wolf’s hand on reopening some businesses https://t.co/Bkq… 31 minutes ago

JTumminia

Janice Tumminia RT @ToddPiro: Your Wednesday morning #coronavirus update on @FoxFriendsFirst https://t.co/JdDEvHSwmC #CoronavirusOutbreak #NewYork #COVID #… 33 minutes ago

WRDW_WAGT

News 12 NBC 26 Augusta officials want to flatten the coronavirus infection curve, so they'll enforce social distancing. Our Leland… https://t.co/n2DLzI6qrh 39 minutes ago

witfnews

WITF news Your morning coronavirus update: GOP state lawmakers move to force Wolf’s hand on reopening some businesses https://t.co/BkqGnnV03F 39 minutes ago

