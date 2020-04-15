Coronavirus: Morning update

President Donald Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen America, but he may soon be facing a battle with New York, New Jersey and five other states. The governors are working together to decide when it's safe to go back to work and school. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
