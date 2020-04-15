Global  

A year after blaze, Notre Dame restoration halted by virus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — The Cathedral of Notre Dame stands crippled and alone, locked in a dangerous web of twisted scaffolding one year after a cataclysmic fire gutted its interior, toppled its famous spire and horrified the world. Some of the 40,000 prickly metal bars — erected for an earlier renovation project — melted in the […]
 A year has passed since France's Notre Dame cathedral was devastated by a fire. The anniversary will pass with no official plans to mark it, and with work to restore the cathedral stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

