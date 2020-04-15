Global  

China urges United States to fulfill its obligations to WHO

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
China urged the United States on Wednesday to fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization (WHO), after U.S. President Donald Trump halted funding to the body over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
