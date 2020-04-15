Dr. Bonnie Henry brings wealth of global experience to B.C.'s COVID-19 response
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () As she leads B.C.'s COVID-19 response, Dr. Bonnie Henry draws on her wealth of experience, from time spent with the WHO in Pakistan and Uganda, to being on the front lines of the SARS outbreak in Toronto.
B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry now has heels named after her. The "Dr. Henry," by popular Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog, will be available for presale later this month. Dr. Henry is a calm presence on TV as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.