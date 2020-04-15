How COVID-19 could force changes to family courts, modernize access to the justice system Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With the courts all but shut down to due physical distancing and self-isolation to help contain COVID-19, family law may ultimately be forced to change for the better, writes Marcus Sixta. 👓 View full article



