Germany arrests 4 IS suspects planning attack on US bases

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say police have arrested four suspected members of the Islamic State group alleged to be planning an attack on American military facilities. Federal prosecutors said the suspects were arrested by tactical police units early Wednesday at various locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. They identified the men as […]
