Draper James had a well-intentioned giveaway. But it went very wrong.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 24INTL New: Reese Witherspoon's Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers https://t.co/SffY08MID4 1 minute ago Animation Short Films Reese Witherspoon’s Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers https://t.co/N4YGXT6vSZ https://t.co/SJYedInMi0 21 minutes ago Animation Short Films Reese Witherspoon's Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers by @asf - https://t.co/dJF1RYSuBb 22 minutes ago sankhov Reese Witherspoon’s Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers https://t.co/6fqZ4WzKsD https://t.co/busxsMuTZ4 39 minutes ago frnews.us Reese Witherspoon’s Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers https://t.co/gnDg24Nnok https://t.co/Hz3j4zwDmN 50 minutes ago Derek Bryant Reese Witherspoon's Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers https://t.co/u4iHXDpEhq 58 minutes ago Eva Christensen Reese Witherspoon's Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers 1 hour ago Brand Babe Reese Witherspoon's Disastrous Dress Giveaway for Teachers - The New York Times https://t.co/zR6LYF1OW8 1 hour ago