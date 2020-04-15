Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tata Group contributes 40,000 PCR kits to Tamil Nadu government

Tata Group contributes 40,000 PCR kits to Tamil Nadu government

Hindu Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Tata Group has contributed about 40,000 PCR kits worth about ₹8 crore to the Tamil Nadu government to help in the testing of COVID-19 cases in the
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sureshsly

M Suresh | சுரேஷ் Thank you @RNTata2000 for your precious help. Won't forget this. Here after I will try to use @TataCompanies produ… https://t.co/03smicMAP2 51 minutes ago

hulk_secularism

Hulk secularism ☬ॐ Tata Group contributes 40,000 PCR kits to Tamil Nadu government: https://t.co/g6PPkgStJZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.