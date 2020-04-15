Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates self after MLA he met tests positive for COVID-19

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates self after MLA he met tests positive for COVID-19

Hindu Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to run the State administration without meeting anyone for next one week after a Congress MLA whom he
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ModiVolunteer

शैलजा #ModiVolunteer RT @AYogesa: #Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting #Covid19 positive MLA - #CongressMLA #ImranKhedawala tested positive f… 5 minutes ago

AYogesa

Adv.Yogesa 🇮🇳 #Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting #Covid19 positive MLA - #CongressMLA #ImranKhedawala tested… https://t.co/QV8jdkQnCd 15 minutes ago

ahmedabadmirror

Ahmedabad Mirror Gujarat CM @vijayrupanibjp isolates self after MLA he met tests positive for #COVID19. https://t.co/En0gjEiBsV 18 minutes ago

icedtea28

Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 RT @republic: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani self isolates after MLA he met tested COVID-19 positive https://t.co/YLMQsPzhxb 19 minutes ago

jainneelam

राष्ट्रवादी सोच Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates self after MLA he met tests coronavirus +ve 22 minutes ago

Chaddilectual

Chaddilectual RT @IndurChhugani: Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh already battling #COVID In Gujarat, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive f… 23 minutes ago

IndurChhugani

Indur Chhugani Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh already battling #COVID In Gujarat, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests posit… https://t.co/o4C7H5VZbv 24 minutes ago

dinipc

Dinipc RT @DrJwalaG: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, hours after meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Vijay Rupan… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.