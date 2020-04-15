Global  

Health officials attacked in Moradabad

Hindu Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Around a dozen persons were arrested in Moradabad on Wednesday after a crowd attacked health department officials who went to take samples for COVID-1
ritesh91

Ritesh Singh Health workers, police officials attacked by mob in UP's Moradabad | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/enhIdMtHgG 8 minutes ago

bluevamsi

deepak chauhan RT @bluevamsi: #Congress @INCIndia #AkhileshYadav @PMOIndia #YogiAdityanath @myogiadityanath Rahul Baba kuch bola na kya galti Hui hums… 13 minutes ago

bluevamsi

deepak chauhan #Congress @INCIndia #AkhileshYadav @PMOIndia #YogiAdityanath @myogiadityanath Rahul Baba kuch bola na kya galti… https://t.co/z93u7UDvTh 22 minutes ago

YogeshApoorva

YogEsh ApooRva 🇮🇳 Health workers, police officials attacked by Muslims in UP's Moradabad I request to Govt to give shot at sight ord… https://t.co/mrLBL1CQOA 23 minutes ago

KumarKr10898403

Kumar Krishna RT @Dayweekaa: Ms pelt stones on ambulance and attack medical team in Moradabad. The staff is severely injured. 4 Police officials accompa… 26 minutes ago

X3qtion

Puru Singh Health workers and police officials were attacked by an “Unidentified mob” after corona checkup in Moradabad, UP. S… https://t.co/pEqKo74e9Z 29 minutes ago

Harajivanksola2

[email protected] 🚩 RT @tv9gujarati: #Coronavirus: Health workers, police officials attacked by mob in UP's Moradabad #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #TV9News… 40 minutes ago

bins63089499

bins RT @RaghavRamKrishn: Another Tabligi Outburst #CoronaWarrior Stone Pelted Health workers, police officials attacked by mob in UP's Mor… 40 minutes ago

