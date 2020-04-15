Germany drops antitrust probe of Champions League TV rights

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany has dropped antitrust proceedings against broadcasters Sky and DAZN over alleged collusion in the bidding for Champions League TV rights, a regulator said Wednesday. The Bundeskartellamt, Germany's federal antitrust body, said that the coronavirus pandemic was a factor in the decision. "The effects of the Corona crisis on the current […]


