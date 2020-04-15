Global  

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus: Delhi Police

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 on a complaint of the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of coronavirus infection: Delhi Police

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to...
