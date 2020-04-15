Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 2020 Tour de France set to go ahead at end of August

2020 Tour de France set to go ahead at end of August

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Tour de France has been delayed until 29 August according to cycling's governing body the UCI.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stewieandmilou

Carole Burnett BBC Sport - Tour de France to go ahead at end of August after coronavirus delay https://t.co/ljarnowmpk Paws crossed 😻❤️🚵‍♂️🚴‍♂️ 7 minutes ago

HorusConsulting

Michael Ware BBC Sport - Tour de France to go ahead at end of August after coronavirus delay https://t.co/YTztBQuMhj 13 minutes ago

planetski

PlanetSKI Snow News TOUR DE FRANCE DELAYED BY TWO MONTHS The #TourdeFrance will go ahead, says cycling's governing body the UCI. It w… https://t.co/kixKDOdSiG 17 minutes ago

tweets_lk

World & Lanka News 2020 Tour de France to go ahead at end of August https://t.co/5Dc89OLaxq https://t.co/pjkZxtz05O 18 minutes ago

maulik_dodiyar

Maulik_dodiyar RT @BBCNews: Tour de France set to go ahead at end of August after coronavirus delay https://t.co/dW45PxBgFz 18 minutes ago

Cyclingnewsfeed

Cyclingnews.com Julian Alaphilippe: It's a big motivation to have a date for the Tour de France - the Frenchman who wore the maillo… https://t.co/hr4ZDKQYtD 23 minutes ago

NFGmart

martyn notman Its bad enough in May for the Giro. Its going to be chaos in the Alps in Winter!!! Tour de France to go ahead at e… https://t.co/qPZBox1KAD 29 minutes ago

laszlocsorba

laszlo csorba BBC Sport - Tour de France to go ahead at end of August after coronavirus delay https://t.co/RhJylH89vi #POWER HUNG… https://t.co/MpSYFRj5t9 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.