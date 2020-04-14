Uncle Sam is offering tax payers some relief by delaying the federal tax deadline, but don't forget double check when your state taxes are due.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ¡Curtt! RT @USATODAY: The federal income tax filing deadline has been pushed to July 15 from April 15. https://t.co/3ENXtbuzuS 5 hours ago Neil Ackerman Tax filing deadline 2020: When are my state taxes due? https://t.co/cID460Hane 9 hours ago Bridge CalendoSpaeth RT @USATODAY: This year the federal filing deadline has been pushed out to July 15, but may differ based on the state your taxes are filed… 11 hours ago USA TODAY This year the federal filing deadline has been pushed out to July 15, but may differ based on the state your taxes… https://t.co/QkwZLjO14y 20 hours ago Will Ferguson @MichiganAdvance I'm sorry, but why hasn't she been kicked out of the caucus yet, and why has no one in the state p… https://t.co/Qv75TaNxK9 20 hours ago Claudia 🦸🏻‍♀️N. Tax filing deadline 2020: When are my state taxes due? With the exception of #Nevada #NewHampshire #Florida… https://t.co/fWRbdKlbY1 1 day ago America's First FCU The filing deadline for federal and state income taxes has been extended to July 15, 2020. When you're ready to fil… https://t.co/Diuh90uoBC 1 day ago