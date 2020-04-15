Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore finds out he's raised £5m for NHS
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore finds out he's raised £5m for NHS
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
Tom Moore was live on BBC TV when he hit a new fundraising milestone to help the NHS battle coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
21 hours ago
Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS
00:31
99-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore has raised more than £1 million for the NHS by aiming to walk 100 laps of his garden before turning 100. So far his Just Giving page has had nearly 100,000 supporters.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
World Health Organization
European Union
Coronavirus disease 2019
Tour de France
Singapore
Zoom Video Communications
Hong Kong
Notre-Dame de Paris
Shinzo Abe
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
New Zealand
Software
Kennedy Expressway
15 April
Michael Buble
WORTH WATCHING
Global condemnation of Trump WHO funding freeze
Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings
Brexit briefing: 260 days until the end of the transition period
Standard Chartered bank tells employees to stay off Zoom
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.