Coronavirus: Army veteran Tom Moore finds out he's raised £5m for NHS Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Tom Moore was live on BBC TV when he hit a new fundraising milestone to help the NHS battle coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS 00:31 99-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore has raised more than £1 million for the NHS by aiming to walk 100 laps of his garden before turning 100. So far his Just Giving page has had nearly 100,000 supporters. You Might Like

Tweets about this