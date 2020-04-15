New arrivals on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘The Simpsons’ and season 12 of ‘Masterchef Australia’

‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ premieres with a trio of new judges in Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong

You Might Like

Tweets about this Parv Jajodia RT @TheHinduCinema: Newly-launched @DisneyPlusHS is hosting all 31 seasons of #TheSimpsons, while season 12 of #MasterChefAustralia titled… 6 days ago The Hindu Cinema Newly-launched @DisneyPlusHS is hosting all 31 seasons of #TheSimpsons, while season 12 of #MasterChefAustralia tit… https://t.co/7jKCINQ8Vg 6 days ago