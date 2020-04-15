Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New arrivals on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘The Simpsons’ and season 12 of ‘Masterchef Australia’

New arrivals on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘The Simpsons’ and season 12 of ‘Masterchef Australia’

Hindu Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ premieres with a trio of new judges in Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

parvjaj

Parv Jajodia RT @TheHinduCinema: Newly-launched @DisneyPlusHS is hosting all 31 seasons of #TheSimpsons, while season 12 of #MasterChefAustralia titled… 6 days ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema Newly-launched @DisneyPlusHS is hosting all 31 seasons of #TheSimpsons, while season 12 of #MasterChefAustralia tit… https://t.co/7jKCINQ8Vg 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.