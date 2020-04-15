Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown

US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%. U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC2020

20/20 U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and… https://t.co/UZ9QV7qTp0 39 seconds ago

4ReallyandTruly

4reallyandtruly RT @seanhannity: RETAIL ROCKED: US Retail Sales Plunge to Record Low as Stores Remain Shut Throughout April https://t.co/GxqZO7WgvP 51 seconds ago

GymKlieber

Ward (Bill) Cleaver RT @markets: U.S. retail sales plunge by a record 8.7% in March https://t.co/k0tKrjCyxF https://t.co/SIENpkGebf 2 minutes ago

IlyseLiffreing

iLyse Liffreing RT @adage: U.S. retail sales plunge record 8.7 percent after paychecks disappear https://t.co/6ZjSqflLzM https://t.co/dEtfhY4SJ3 2 minutes ago

usnews

U.S. News Retail sales saw its largest one-month drop since the U.S. Department of Commerce began keeping records in 1992. https://t.co/MhYPoJJdgG 4 minutes ago

ClariceFox4

Clarice Tinsley RT @FOX4: WASHINGTON (AP) -- US retail sales fall by record 8.7% in March as Americans pulled back on spending amid viral outbreak. https:/… 5 minutes ago

goldexchangenyc

Bullion Exchanges People are wondering #How2020CouldGetWorse. In terms of the economy, last month’s plunge in retail sales was more t… https://t.co/aDcvH4GhYc 5 minutes ago

Lostpassword7

Lostpassword RT @mortgageconsult: Retail sales plunge a record 8.7% in March as coronavirus crisis freezes U.S. economy https://t.co/0tqmX2rino 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.